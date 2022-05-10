The Russian military fired 7 missiles at Odesa, hit the company: a man died

Fires caused by Russian shelling have been extinguished in Odesa Oblast. One person was killed and two were injured.

This was reported by the SES.

According to the mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov, the Russians fired 7 missiles in Odesa, hit the enterprise, where the work process was going on. As a result of the blow, one person died and several people were moderately injured.

On May 9, at 10:35 p.m., in the village of Fontanka, Odessa district, the Russians fired a rocket at a shopping and entertainment center and destroyed it. He caught fire from the shelling.

At 01:20 the fire in the area of one thousand square meters was extinguished. Three people were injured.

That same evening, three warehouses of finished products with an area of 1,200 square meters caught fire due to a missile strike in the Suvorov district of Odesa. At 01:30, the fire was extinguished. One person was killed and two others were injured.