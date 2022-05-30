The first case of rape during the war was brought to court.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"Mikhail Romanov, a serviceman of the 239th Regiment of the 90th Regiment of the Vitebsk-Novgorod Guards Tank Division of the Russian Federation, will be tried for the murder of a civilian man and sexual violence against his wife," she said.

The prosecutorʼs office found that in March, during the occupation of Brovary district, the suspect broke into a house in one of the villages and shot his owner. A drunken soldier and another occupant raped his wife several times immediately after the manʼs murder. They threatened the woman with weapons and violence, even against her child, who was nearby at the time.

The Prosecutorʼs Office asks everyone who knows additional information about the involvement of this serviceman in other war crimes to report to the evidence gathering hub at https://warcrimes.gov.ua/ or contact the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office: +38097-053-04-65, +38097- 838-31-87, +38050-107-66-75.