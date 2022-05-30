The first case of rape during the war was brought to court.
This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.
"Mikhail Romanov, a serviceman of the 239th Regiment of the 90th Regiment of the Vitebsk-Novgorod Guards Tank Division of the Russian Federation, will be tried for the murder of a civilian man and sexual violence against his wife," she said.
The prosecutorʼs office found that in March, during the occupation of Brovary district, the suspect broke into a house in one of the villages and shot his owner. A drunken soldier and another occupant raped his wife several times immediately after the manʼs murder. They threatened the woman with weapons and violence, even against her child, who was nearby at the time.
The Prosecutorʼs Office asks everyone who knows additional information about the involvement of this serviceman in other war crimes to report to the evidence gathering hub at https://warcrimes.gov.ua/ or contact the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office: +38097-053-04-65, +38097- 838-31-87, +38050-107-66-75.
- Ukrainian media outlets appealed to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, to correct her communication on sexual crimes during the war.
- Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified another Russian serviceman suspected of rape during the occupation of a settlement in Kyiv Oblast. Itʼs 20-year-old Bulat Fassakhov — a radio operator of the howitzer artillery division of the 30th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 2nd Guards All-Military Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation.