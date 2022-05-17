Investigators have identified another Russian suspected of rape during the occupation of settlements of Kyiv Oblast

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified another Russian serviceman suspected of rape during the occupation of a settlement in Kyiv Oblast.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova.

This is 20-year-old Bulat Fassakhov — a radio operator of the howitzer artillery division of the 30th separate motorized infantry brigade of the 2nd Guards General Army of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation. The Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, exposed him and reported on suspicion of violating the laws and customs of war.

In March 2022, he and a co-worker broke into a private house in the village of Brovarsky district. He ordered the accomplice to close all those who live in the house in the basement, except for one woman. Intimidating the victim with weapons and massacres, he raped her.

Within a few days, the war crime was repeated. The same serviceman of the Russian Federation, together with three others, went to another house. The family was taken outside, leaving one woman there. She was raped and threatened with murder.

Venediktova called on all those who identified the suspect or had information about his involvement in other war crimes or his accomplices to report to the only evidence hub https://warcrimes.gov.ua/ or contact the Kyiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office by its phone nubmers: 097-053-04-65, 097-838-31-87, 050-107-66-75.