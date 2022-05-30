The Head of Oblast Military Administration: Heavy fighting continues in Sievierodonetsk, Russians rush to the city center

The head of the Luhansk Oblast State Administration Serhiy Haidai published a report on the situation in Sievierodonetsk as of this morning:
- the Russians are gaining a foothold on the outskirts of the city and trying to move to the city center, heavy fighting continues;
- the cityʼs critical infrastructure has been destroyed by almost 100%, 90% of the housing stock has been damaged, of which 60% is critical;
- two residents of Sievierodonetsk were killed and five others were injured in the shelling in the last 24 hours;
- two volunteers came under fire, three ambulance medics also disappeared, only their car was fired upon;
- Sievierodonetsk is littered with Russian corpses, the bodies of the dead are not taken away, which can provoke various infections.
- Yesterday, police were able to evacuate five people from Sievierodonetsk who were injured in the Russian shelling.