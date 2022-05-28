Zelenskyy and the British Prime Minister discussed the unblocking of Ukrainian ports

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. This time they discussed the issue of unblocking the ports of Ukraine.
"We talked about strengthening Ukraineʼs defense support, intensifying work on security guarantees, and supplying fuel to Ukraine. We must jointly prevent the food crisis and unblock ports," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.
- On May 30, EU leaders at a summit in Brussels will consider the problem of growing hunger in countries dependent on exports from Ukraine. Western media reported that the summit would discuss the possibility of launching a special naval mission to unblock Ukrainian ports to export grain. Britain is also involved.