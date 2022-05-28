News

Zelenskyy and the British Prime Minister discussed the unblocking of Ukrainian ports

Kostia Andreikovets
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced another telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. This time they discussed the issue of unblocking the ports of Ukraine.

"We talked about strengthening Ukraineʼs defense support, intensifying work on security guarantees, and supplying fuel to Ukraine. We must jointly prevent the food crisis and unblock ports," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.