El Pais: EU considers military mission to unblock Ukrainian ports, issue will be discussed at leaders summit

The European Union is considering launching a special naval mission to unblock Ukrainian ports to grain export.

This was reported by the Spanish newspaper El Pais.

The issues are planned to be discussed at the summit of EU leaders on May 30-31.

According to sources, Brussels is considering escorting cargo ships from the port of Odesa by warships. The EU understands that there will be a severe risk of clashes with Russian warships, but a humanitarian crisis due to food shortages is already beginning in some countries around the world.

The publication writes that the draft conclusions of the EU summit "condemn the destruction and misappropriation of Ukraineʼs agricultural products by Russia." The summit will ask Moscow to "lift the blockade of Ukrainian ports and allow the export of food, including from Odesa."