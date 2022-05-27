The UK Defence Intelligence: Russia has not given up plans to seize southern Ukraine

Russiaʼs occupying forces have not given up plans to seize southern Ukraine. 50-year-old T-62 tanks, which will be especially vulnerable to anti-tank weapons, have moved in this direction.

This is stated in a daily report of the UK Defence Intelligence.

Russian ground forces continue their attempt to surround Severodonetsk and Lysychansk, recently capturing several villages northwest of Popasna.

However, Ukraine retains control of several defense sectors, preventing Russia from fully capturing Luhansk Oblast.