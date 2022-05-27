The occupiers have made some progress in eastern Ukraine, although Ukraineʼs defense remains effective

Despite little progress in the battles in eastern Ukraine, Russian forces are slow, losing many forces and moving to a third line of defense.

This was reported by the US Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts write that Russian troops have succeeded several times in the past week, but their offensive operations remain slow.

"Russian troops are severely degraded and will try to compensate for further losses," the statement said.

Over the past few days, Russian troops have made progress in fierce fighting in eastern Ukraine, "although Ukraineʼs defense as a whole remains effective." Now the Russians have seized control of more than 95% of Luhansk oblast and are likely to continue their efforts to completely encircle the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk region in the coming days.

The ISW adds that Russian troops continued to move steadily south and west from Popasna to Bakhmut, but the pace of Russian advance will decline as it approaches the city itself.