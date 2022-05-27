Morning report of the General Staff: The enemy is advancing in the Donetsk and Slovyansk directions

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy is strengthening the cover of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. Two battalion tactical groups from the airborne troops of the Russian Armed Forces were brought in to help.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russia is preparing personnel for the replenishment of motorized rifle, tank and artillery units. The occupiers are also bypassing the possible deployment of units of the Armed Forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy focused its main efforts on maintaining its positions.

In the Slovyansk direction, the Russian occupiers continued to shell the positions of the Armed Forces and resumed the offensive.

In the Donetsk direction, the occupiers are conducting active offensive operations.

The enemy is trying to breakthrough in the Bakhmut direction, disrupt logistics routes, and cut off units of the Armed Forces from the main forces.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance and, with the support of artillery, is trying to gain a foothold in the settlement of Lyman.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy increased the number of shellings, conducted air reconnaissance, and strengthened positions to maintain control over the territory of Kherson oblast.

In the Black and Azov Seas, enemy naval groups continue to block civilian shipping.