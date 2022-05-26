A Ukrainian boat seized by Russia in Berdyansk was spotted near Zmiiny. It can be used for provocations

Not far from Zmiiny Island, one of Ukraineʼs small armored artillery boats was found, which the occupiers seized in Berdiansk at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

This was reported by the operational command "South".

"It is likely that the enemy will try to use such a boat, even under the Ukrainian flag, in their provocations with the shelling of foreign civilian vessels, and perhaps coastal areas of Ukraine and other countries in the Black Sea region," — said the command.

Operational Command South adds that the Russian naval group in the Black Sea continues to block shipping and the operation of Ukrainian ports, and the threat of missile strikes and landings remains.