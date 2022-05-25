Presidentʼs Office calls Putinʼs decree on simplified passportization of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson residents legally null and void

Russian President Putinʼs decree on simplified Russian certification of residents of Ukrainian Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts is legally null and void.
This was stated by anti-crisis adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.
"It does not have any correct positive consequences for territories, Ukrainian citizens or international law," he said.
Podoliak believes that Putin needs such a decree only as an "element of total propaganda influence" on the domestic audience.
"This decree will allow for a small TV show with several dozen criminal-looking collaborators in the lead role and the distribution of the same passports," he said.
According to Podoliak, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts are an integral part of Ukraine.
- On May 25, Putin signed a decree on a simplified procedure for Russian citizenship for residents of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson oblasts of Ukraine. These areas are partially under Russian occupation.