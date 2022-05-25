Presidentʼs Office calls Putinʼs decree on simplified passportization of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson residents legally null and void

Russian President Putinʼs decree on simplified Russian certification of residents of Ukrainian Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts is legally null and void.

This was stated by anti-crisis adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine.

"It does not have any correct positive consequences for territories, Ukrainian citizens or international law," he said.

Podoliak believes that Putin needs such a decree only as an "element of total propaganda influence" on the domestic audience.