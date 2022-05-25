Ukrainian intelligence: Russia has used 60% of high-precision weapons stockpiles

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has already used about 60% of high-precision weapons stockpiles.
This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi.
"If we talk about high-precision weapons, about 60% of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, even more — 70%. There are relevant regulatory requirements for the threshold level that must be maintained in the army, and for the same "Iskanders", this threshold level has almost arrived," Skibitskyi said.
The intelligence officer says that at first the shelling of Russia was chaotic, but now the situation has changed.
"They have changed the tactics of using such weapons. If earlier two or four missiles were used on the object, now the object is clearly chosen, the target is from 8 to 12 missiles of different format. Either ballistic or surface-to-air or naval cruise missiles, in order to be ready to hit this target. We see changes, and we understand that the resource of high-precision weapons, high-precision ammunition in Russia is at the threshold level," said Skibitskyi.
- From the beginning of the day on May 25, Russia fired missiles first at the village of Kryvopillya in Sumy oblast, then three missiles at Kryvyi Rih and four more at Zaporizhzhia.