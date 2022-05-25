Ukrainian intelligence: Russia has used 60% of high-precision weapons stockpiles

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has already used about 60% of high-precision weapons stockpiles.

This was stated by the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi.

"If we talk about high-precision weapons, about 60% of the stockpile has already been used. For some types, even more — 70%. There are relevant regulatory requirements for the threshold level that must be maintained in the army, and for the same "Iskanders", this threshold level has almost arrived," Skibitskyi said.