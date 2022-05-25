The National Police reported the suspicion to the ex-head of the Transcarpathian Oblast State Administration in the case of illegal transfer of land to Medvedchuk companies

The National Police reported the suspicion to the ex-head of the Transcarpathian oblast state administration for illegal transfer of land for the location of the "Bear Oakery" complex. The ultimate beneficiary of these companies is the wife of the former MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, Oksana Marchenko.

According to the investigation, the official, contrary to the Land Code of Ukraine, by his orders excluded from the lands of the state forest fund 122 hectares worth 26.9 million UAH and leased them in favor of business entities. The ultimate beneficiary of these companies is the wife of the former MP of Ukraine Viktor Medvedchuk, Oksana Marchenko. The "Bearʼs Oakery" complex was built on these land plots.

The actions of the official are qualified under Part 2 of Art. 28, part 2 of Art. 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal code of Ukraine.

Besides, in the territory of the Zakarpattia area militiamen carried out the authorized searches at proxies of Oksana Marchenko.

Earlier, as part of the criminal proceedings, police conducted searches on the territory of the complex and seized significant assets — works of art (over 300 paintings by famous artists), vehicles and more.

Seized items and land were seized. The procedure for their transfer to the Asset Search and Management Agency is currently underway.

The pre-trial investigation is underway, and the Office of the Prosecutor General is in charge of the proceedings.