Joe Biden wrote a text about Volodymyr Zelenskyy — why he became the most influential man in 2022

US President Joe Biden wrote an article in the American newspaper Time about Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as he topped the ranking of the most influential people in 2022.

Here is how Biden explained Zelenskyyʼs confession:

"When Vladimir Putin started his brutal war against Ukraine, and Ukrainians needed their leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs words spread around the world: "President is here. In the person of President Zelenskyy, the people of Ukraine have a leader worthy of their bravery and resilience, as citizens across the country—shopkeepers and soldiers, tailors and truck drivers—fight for their homes and their freedom. Each time we speak, I hear in President Zelensky’s voice the relentless determination of a man who believes profoundly in his duty to his people and lives up daily to the solemn responsibility of leading his nation through this dark and difficult hour. The nations of the free world, inspired by the example of President Zelensky, are more united, more determined, and more purposeful than at any point in recent memory. With the support of the U.S. and our allies and partners, he has left his mark on history and proved to the world that Ukraine will long endure and its people will ultimately realize the democratic future they have long desired."

Among others, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were also included in the ranking.