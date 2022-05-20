Volodymyr Zelenskyy became the most influential man of the year according to Time magazine. Elon Musk is in second place

According to a poll conducted by Time magazine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi took first place and became the most influential man of 2022.

5% of Time readers voted for him, which is 3.3 million people, the newspaper reports.

In second place was Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk with 3.5% of the vote. Last December, Musk became the Man of the Year 2021 according to the magazine.

The third was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson. He received 3.4% of the votes of Time readers. In fourth place with 3.2% of the vote are doctors who continue to fight COVID-19. US President Joe Biden took fifth place, with 3.1% of those polled voting for him.