May 21 events in the review of “Babel”: the occupiers destroyed the bridge between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, Biden signed a law allocating $ 40 billion

The day before, a market caught fire in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv due to Russian shelling. Trade pavilions on the area of 1 000 sq.m. After midnight the fire was extinguished. At night in the suburbs of Mykolayiv jet systems of volley fire struck again, hitting the object of suburban infrastructure, there are no victims. In total for the last days, there were approximately 70 attacks from mortars and artillery — on positions of military and on civilians. In the Luhansk oblast, the Russians killed six people — they fired on a school in the basement of which residents of new districts of Sievierodonetsk have been hiding since the beginning of the war. Two people died on the spot, and three more were hospitalized. Two killed and one wounded are members of the same family. The occupiers destroyed the bridge between Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk

In Mariupol, the occupiers again tried to restore the cityʼs water supply — water filled the streets. Such attempts can lead to epidemics and poisoning by dirty water.

BABYLON`13 has published a farewell film made by Dmytro "Orest" Kozatskyi, the head of the Azov Regimentʼs press service. He has been with Azovstal since the beginning of the siege of Mariupol. These shots are the last day at the destroyed factory before the defenders were taken out.

In Donetsk oblast, law enforcement officers evacuated monks whose hermitage in honor of the icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Who Sorrow" of the Svyatohirska Lavra was destroyed by the Russians. Police, along with the military, border guards, and the Defense Forces, persuaded the residents of the hermitage to move to a safer place. More than 40 women, 20 children, and men were evacuated by evacuation vehicles. In addition, today 57 people were evacuated from Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, and Bilohorivka, and humanitarian goods were delivered to the cities.

In an interview in a joint telethon, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that for Ukraine to reach the line, which was until February 24, without unnecessary losses, is a victory. He also commented on the situation at Azovstal, saying that he had discussed the situation a lot with Turkey, Switzerland, Israel, and France, and so far the withdrawal of the fighters and the exchange was the only option to save them.

US President Joe Biden has signed a $ 40 billion law to help Ukraine. Russia, meanwhile, has banned 963 American figures, including Biden.

Ukraine will receive an additional loan of more than $ 181 million. This was announced in Germany at a meeting of G7 finance ministers by Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Together with the financial assistance already provided, Canadaʼs financial contribution to Ukraine this year will be $ 1.5 billion. These funds are in addition to military and humanitarian aid.

The Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa visited Irpin. "I have witnessed brutal, arbitrary, and unjustified attacks. War always affects innocent people. Families with lives, jobs, and neighborhoods were forced to give up everything to try to save their lives. I am most impressed by the violence against civilians," he said.

The Russian newspaper "Important Stories" has identified one of the suspects in the shootings of civilians in Bucha, present in a video published by The New York Times. It turned out to be a Russian paratrooper Chingiz Atantaev. This is indicated by face recognition services and details of his biography. Atantaev is a native of Magadan but has lived in Pskov for many years, where 104 and 234 assault regiments are dislocated, who were involved in the Bucha killings.