Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder esigned from Rosneftʼs board of directors. The European Parliament threatened him with sanctions

Former German Chancellor and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Russian company "Rosneft" Gerhard Schröder said, "it is impossible to continue his powers on the board of directors."

This was reported on the website of Rosneft.

This came after the European Parliament passed a resolution yesterday calling on former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder and former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl to resign from Rosneftʼs board of directors. If they refuse, they will face sanctions, the document said. Until now, the EU has not imposed sanctions on its citizens.

The European Parliament is proposing to "expand the list of people subject to EU sanctions and include European board members of large Russian companies and politicians who continue to receive Russian money." This call is not binding but may affect the European Commission, which is developing sanctions lists.