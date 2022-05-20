News

Defender of Mariupol posted a photo from Azovstal and called to send his photos to photo contests and awards

Anna Kholodnova
Defender of Mariupol and the photographer of the Azov Regiment, Dmytro Kozatsky, with the call sign "Orest" posted his photos from "Azovstal".

"Thank you for sheltering Azovstal, the place of my death and my life," he wrote.

Dmytro also called for his photos from Azovstal to be sent to all journalism awards and photo contests while he is in captivity.

"If I win something, it will be very nice after leaving. Thank you all for your support," the fighter added.