Defender of Mariupol posted a photo from Azovstal and called to send his photos to photo contests and awards

Defender of Mariupol and the photographer of the Azov Regiment, Dmytro Kozatsky, with the call sign "Orest" posted his photos from "Azovstal".
"Thank you for sheltering Azovstal, the place of my death and my life," he wrote.
Dmytro also called for his photos from Azovstal to be sent to all journalism awards and photo contests while he is in captivity.
"If I win something, it will be very nice after leaving. Thank you all for your support," the fighter added.
- On May 10, Russian troops destroyed the second underground hospital at Azovstal.
- On May 17, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed that in the evening of May 16, the process of removing Ukrainian servicemen from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol began. More than 250 fighters were the first to leave.
- The speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation called the Ukrainian military from "Azovstal" "war criminals" and said that they should not be exchanged.
- On May 19, members of the International Committee of the Red Cross were able to visit some Ukrainian servicemen who had left the Azovstal plant in Mariupol and were in occupied Olenivka, Donetsk Oblast. The visit was confidential, details of the conditions of detention of Ukrainian defenders are not disclosed.