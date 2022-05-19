Russian troops fired on Lyman community in Donetsk oblast, killing 7 people

The Russian occupiers fired on the city of Lyman in Donetsk oblast the day before, killing seven people.

This was announced by the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The invaders fired artillery, shelling the Lyman, the village of Drobysheve, and the village Yarova of the Lyman community. 7 local residents were killed, including a child, and 7 others were wounded by shrapnel.

In addition, the attacks damaged more than 20 homes, as well as shops, local schools, hospitals, and courts.