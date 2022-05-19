In Sievierodonetsk, 4 people were killed from shelling by the occupiers

Four people were killed in the shelling of Seivierodonetsk (Luhansk Oblast).

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration Serhiy Haidai reported about it.

According to him, last night, the Russian military continued to fire on Luhansk oblast, in particular, from aircraft. Severodonetsk has been shelled since the morning. In some places, due to heavy shelling, rescuers were unable to go to the scene of the fire for two hours. At least 8 houses were damaged, some of them burning — individual apartments and entire entrances. On May 18, four people were killed and three others were injured in the city. All in the morning, in the old districts of the city.