Gas stations began to conclude agreements on fuel supplies without state price regulation. How much will it cost?

Ukraineʼs gas stations began concluding the first fuel supply agreements after the government suspended state price regulation.
This was reported by the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia"
At the disposal of the publication was a document — the distributorʼs offer to supply fuel in small wholesale. Journalists have published a list of prices at which the distributor undertakes to supply products:
If we take these prices of small wholesale as a guide, they will exceed the latest retail prices regulated by the state by 50% or more, according to the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia".
- Yesterday, at a meeting of government representatives with fuel market operators, it was decided to suspend state regulation of fuel prices. This will allow companies to purchase the required amount of gasoline, diesel, etc. in different parts of the world and meet the demand of Ukrainians.
- According to the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, in this case the government estimates that the prices for diesel will not exceed 58 hryvnias per liter, and for gasoline — 52 hryvnias per liter.
- Yulia Svyrydenko stressed that if operators start abusing prices, the state is ready to punish them for it.