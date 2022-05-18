Gas stations began to conclude agreements on fuel supplies without state price regulation. How much will it cost?

Ukraineʼs gas stations began concluding the first fuel supply agreements after the government suspended state price regulation.

This was reported by the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia"

At the disposal of the publication was a document — the distributorʼs offer to supply fuel in small wholesale. Journalists have published a list of prices at which the distributor undertakes to supply products:

If we take these prices of small wholesale as a guide, they will exceed the latest retail prices regulated by the state by 50% or more, according to the "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia".