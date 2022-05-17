The government has decided to suspend state regulation of fuel prices

During a meeting between government officials and fuel market operators, they decided to suspend state regulation of fuel prices. This will allow companies to purchase the required amount of gasoline, diesel, etc. in different parts of the world and meet the demand of Ukrainians.

The Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko announced this on the air of the telethon.

"As a result of todayʼs meeting of the operational headquarters, it was agreed that the state will suspend price regulation so that operators can saturate the market with the necessary resources," she said.

According to her, in this case, the government estimates that diesel prices will not exceed 58 hryvnia per liter, and gasoline prices — for 52 hryvnia per liter.

At the same time, Svyridenko stressed that if operators start playing with prices, the state is ready to punish them for it. She noted that every week the situation at the gas station will get better and better, and the queues will decrease.