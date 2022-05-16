Member of Parliament Shufrych left Ukraine

Verkhovna Rada Member of Parliament Nestor Shufrych left Ukraine.
This was reported to Babel by a source among the deputies of the former faction "Opposition Platform — for Life".
"Up to three young children in Hungary. Under current legislation. He will return to the next plenary session of the Council," the faction said.
- On March 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine had suspended a number of parties with ties to Russia during martial law. These parties include the Opposition Platform for Life and the Shariy Party.
- On April 14, the Verkhovna Rada suspended the activities of the faction.
- On May 14, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law banning pro-Russian parties in Ukraine.