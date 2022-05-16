News

Member of Parliament Shufrych left Ukraine

Authors:
Maria Zhartovska, Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Verkhovna Rada Member of Parliament Nestor Shufrych left Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by a source among the deputies of the former faction "Opposition Platform — for Life".

"Up to three young children in Hungary. Under current legislation. He will return to the next plenary session of the Council," the faction said.