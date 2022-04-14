The Verkhovna Rada suspended the OPFL faction and appointed a new Minister of Natural Resources

The activity of the "Opposition Platform — For Life" faction in the Verkhovna Rada has been suspended. The MPs also appointed a new Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

This was announced by the MP of the "Holos" faction Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

The suspension of the OPFL faction was carried out in accordance with the decision of the National Security and Defense Council. It was also announced that Yuriy Boyko became the sole head of the faction.

Ruslan Strilets became the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources. Prior to that, he was Acting Minister and Deputy Minister for Digital Transformation.