Venediktova: Law enforcement officers have already identified 45 Russians who could take part in war crimes in Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already identified 45 Russians who committed war crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on the national telethon.

"As for our investigations of war crimes... To date, we have identified 45 such persons for war crimes, this is Article 438 of the Criminal Code, and three people are already in court. A man accused by us of killing a civilian and two other people have been taken to court (and they are physically in Ukraine). These are the people who fired on civilian infrastructure in the Kharkiv oblast," she said.