Mariupol defenders call on Erdogan to involve China in evacuation of Azovstal troops

Relatives of Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol called on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to involve China in the release of troops from the Russian-blocked Azovstal plant.

This was stated by one of the wives of Ukrainian soldiers during a briefing in Turkey.

"They are beyond life and death. They are in hell. They have new and new wounds every day: without legs, without arms, exhausted, without medication. They had to be rescued yesterday. Now we have one hope. Dear Mr. Erdogan, help please. Turn to Xi Jinping and do it with God: save Azovstal. Become the bearers of peace. Help, because this act will be worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize," the woman said.

The day before, the wives of Ukrainian fighters defending Azovstal gave a press conference. The questions of journalists were answered by Anna Naumenko, Kateryna Prokopenko, Yulia Fedosyuk, Olha Andrianova, Daria Tsykunova, who are meeting with the world leaders and asking the world to save the heroes of Mariupol. The wives said that the defenders were pessimistic. They no longer believe in negotiations and rarely come to the surface from shelters to find water. Defenders no longer have medication. The lightly wounded have their limbs amputated without anaesthesia. The situation of the fighters is extremely difficult — they are preparing for the last battle. The wives expect decisive action from the Ukrainian authorities.