Soldiers drink one glass of technical water a day. The summary of the press conference of the wives of the defenders of Mariupol

The wives of Ukrainian servicemen stationed at the blocked Azovstal plant in Mariupol gave a press conference to talk about the state of the military and their work on the information front.

The women are in regular contact with men, although they are less and less able to connect to the internet.

The occupiers continue to bomb, which means that the fighters almost do not go up.

Coming to the surface, the military tries to find water and food. Currently, the fighters are forced to drink one glass of technical water a day.

Azovstal is in a critical situation with medicines.

The mood among the military is quite pessimistic, the fighters are preparing for the "last battle" because they do not really believe in a diplomatic solution to this issue.

Unblocking is a long time, and people die there every day.

"The main role of Mariupol in this war is to gather a huge number of forces so that our troops can liberate Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv. We do not know whether the Russians would not have taken Kyiv if not for Mariupol, if not for Azov. We believe in our government and trust it. We just ask you to continue to focus all your attention, all your efforts, all the political and diplomatic pressure there. Thatʼs all we ask for," said one of the speakers.