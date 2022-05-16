The head of the US embassy said that the lease will not lead to a huge debt for Ukraine after the war

A lease from the United States will not lead to a huge debt in Ukraine after the war.

This was stated in an interview with European pravda by US Chargé dʼAffaires Christina Quinn.

According to her, contrary to its name (lend — to lend with interest, lease — to lease), Washington does not say "that Ukraine should return everything it receives under this mechanism."

"The idea of a lease is different. Frankly, this is just a procedure to speed up the supply of weapons. Therefore, of course, the lease will not lead to the emergence of any huge debt in Ukraine after the war, "- said Queen.