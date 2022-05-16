Ukroboronprom puts Bidenʼs pen up for auction — proceeds will go to the Armed Forces

Ukroboronprom together with Prozorro.Sales has announced a charity auction for the sale of the name pen of US President Joe Biden.

This was reported by the press service of Ukroboronprom.

The pen was provided by the General Director of the concern Yuri Gusev. He received it as a gift from Joe Biden during the visit of the then Vice President of Ukraine to Ukraine in 2017.

With a similar pen, on May 9 this year, Joe Biden signed a law on the land lease for Ukraine.

All proceeds from the auction will go to support the newly created the 47th separate battalion of the Armed Forces under the command of Ivan Shalamaha. In two weeks, this battalion will leave for Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. The unitʼs chief sergeant Valery Marcus will later report on the funds spent on the battalionʼs needs.