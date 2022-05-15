NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: Turkey does not intend to block Finland and Swedenʼs membership in the Alliance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that Turkey does not intend to block Finland and Sweden from joining the Alliance.

He stated this during a video conference on Sunday, May 15.

Jens Stoltenberg expressed confidence that NATO would be able to resolve disputes with Turkey on this issue, and that the process of Swedenʼs and Finlandʼs accession to NATO is "faster than we have seen before."

"Iʼm confident that we will be able to address the concerns that Turkey has expressed in a way that doesnʼt delay the membership or the accession process," Stoltenberg said.

The ratification process will take time, as the issue will pass through the parliaments of 30 countries, but the NATO Secretary General stressed the need to act faster. In addition, Stoltenberg added that the Alliance would work with Sweden and Finland on any potential threats from Russia "to ensure intermediate security measures."