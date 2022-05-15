Water supply was restored in all settlements of Kyiv Oblast

Water supply was connected and restored to all settlements of Kyiv Oblast.
This was announced on May 15 by the head of the humanitarian headquarters of Kyiv Oblast, Oleksiy Kuleba.
They are currently working on connecting individual residential buildings to the water in each city, town and village.
Only some residential buildings in the village of Hostomel remain without centralized water supply due to the lack of electricity supply. The work continues.
- On May 11, tests of heating networks began in Kyiv — there will be no hot water in the districts for two weeks.