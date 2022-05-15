News

Water supply was restored in all settlements of Kyiv Oblast

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Water supply was connected and restored to all settlements of Kyiv Oblast.

This was announced on May 15 by the head of the humanitarian headquarters of Kyiv Oblast, Oleksiy Kuleba.

They are currently working on connecting individual residential buildings to the water in each city, town and village.

Only some residential buildings in the village of Hostomel remain without centralized water supply due to the lack of electricity supply. The work continues.