Tests of heating networks have started in Kyiv — there will be no hot water in the districts for two weeks

Preparations for the new heating season have begun in Kyiv. Due to this, hot water supply will be cut off in the districts of the capital.

This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration.

“Work has already begun on networks of heat sources in Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Obolonskyi and Darnytskyi districts. It takes approximately 2 weeks for each site to test and repair the detected network damage. At this time, hot water supply will be suspended," said Mykola Povoroznyk, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration.