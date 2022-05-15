Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office: We canʼt end the war by end of this month, but we can do this by the end of the year

Ukraine is not interested in a protracted war with Russia, like all other countries in the world, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak announced.
"We canʼt end the war this month, but we can do this by the end of the year. The recipe for victory is simple: a real oil embargo plus tanks, planes, and artillery. Letʼs finish this together, "Podoliak wrote.
- Recently, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov said that Russia had suffered a strategic defeat — it could not destroy the Ukrainian state through military intervention and establish a pro-Russian puppet government. In lieu of this, the Armed Forces are entering a new, long phase of the war.