Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office: We canʼt end the war by end of this month, but we can do this by the end of the year

Ukraine is not interested in a protracted war with Russia, like all other countries in the world, the adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak announced.

"We canʼt end the war this month, but we can do this by the end of the year. The recipe for victory is simple: a real oil embargo plus tanks, planes, and artillery. Letʼs finish this together, "Podoliak wrote.