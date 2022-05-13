Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov: The war against Russia is entering a protracted phase

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the war against Russia is entering a protracted phase, but is gradually turning towards Ukraine.
He wrote about this on Facebook.
Reznikov reminded that the Russians had not been able to achieve any goals until May 9, while the West also only recently agreed to supply Ukraine with heavy weapons. Now his presence at the front is a point, and a radical change requires weeks of training and deliveries.
"The growing pressure of sanctions on Russia and the increase in foreign aid to Ukraine in the next few months should create conditions under which the Kremlin will finally lose the chance to achieve at least some success. Then a new window of opportunity for Ukraine should appear," the Minister stressed.
- Currently, Russian troops have concentrated their offensive in eastern Ukraine and are trying to advance in the south, but to no avail. At the same time, the Russians began using supersonic X-22 cruise missiles to destroy infrastructure.
- On May 10, US National Intelligence Chief Avril Haynes said that the Russian president could declare martial law and provoke a war in Transnistria amid the failures of the war against Ukraine. Putin is counting on a protracted war in Eastern Europe, hoping that the United States and its allies will "lose determination" in fighting aggression.