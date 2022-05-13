Morning report of the General Staff: Russia transfers artillery to the border in Bryansk oblast to intensify shelling of Chernihiv oblast

Russian troops are sending additional artillery units to the border areas of the Bryansk oblast to increase provocative shelling in the Chernihiv obalst.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces as of the morning of May 13:

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions is unchanged. The Belarusian army continues to guard the border.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the Russians are also heavily guarding areas of the Ukrainian-Russian border in the Bryansk and Kursk oblasts. The enemy is transferring additional artillery units to the border areas of Bryansk oblast to increase provocative shelling in Chernihiv oblast.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy is regrouping, replenishing stocks of ammunition and fuel and oil.

The occupiers are not advancing in the Kharkiv direction. The main efforts they focused on preventing the advance of the Armed Forces in the area of the settlement of Vesele.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to establish full control over the settlement of Rubizhne.

In the Lyman direction, units of the Russian army tried to gain a foothold in the area of the settlement of Oleksandrivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers carried out assault operations in the direction of the settlement of Orikhove and in the area of the settlement of Komyshuvakha, but were unsuccessful.

In the Kurakhobe direction, the enemy tried to advance in the direction of the settlement of Maryinka.

In Mariupol, the Russians continue to blockade Ukrainian troops at the Azovstal plant, constantly shelling it, including from strategic aircraft.

In the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired at Ukrainian artillery positions.

In the South Buhh direction, the occupiers did not carry out active hostilities, firing at units of our troops with artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Tavriyske, Kotlyareve, Hannivka and Osokorivka.