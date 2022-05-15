Kalush Orchestra has released a music video for the song Stefania, with which Ukraine won the “Eurovision 2022”

The day after winning the Eurovision Song Contest, the Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra released a video for the winning song Stefania.

The band shot the video in the cities of Kyiv Oblast, which Russians occupied at the beginning of the full-scale war. Among them are Bucha, Borodyanka, Irpin, and Gostomel.

Describing the song, the bandʼs soloist Oleh Psyuk wrote that "the war completely changed the song's meaning, and we expressed it in the video. The footage is not for the faint of heart. It is deep and painful. "