Main Directorate of Intelligence: Russia has already exhausted the reserves of combat-ready battalion tactical groups

According to Ukrainian intelligence, Russia has already exhausted the reserves of its combat-ready battalion tactical groups.

This was announced on the air of the National Marathon by the representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitsky.

According to him, covert mobilization is currently underway at the state level in Russia, and in Belgorod and Rostov oblasts new units of occupation troops are being formed from conscripts and mobilization resources and sent to Ukraine.

However, the use of such troops is largely ineffective.

"How effective the use of such troops is — is already shown by the fighting. In many cases, this is not effective, but we really understand that today the Russian Federation has exhausted the resources related to the most capable battalion tactical groups. Although it still has enough reserves to enter the territory of Ukraine," said a representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine.

Vadim Skibitsky also confirmed the information about the depressed moral and psychological climate in the units of the Russian occupation forces.