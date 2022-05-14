During the 80 days of the war, Russia lost more than 27,000 troops in Ukraine

During the 80 days of the war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 27,200 people.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, citing the estimated losses of the enemy. Overall losses are the following:

1,218 tanks;

2,394 armored combat vehicles;

551 artillery systems;

195 rocket-propelled grenade launchers;

88 air defense units;

200 aircraft;

163 helicopters;

411 drones of operational and tactical level;

95 cruise missiles;

13 ships/boats;

2,059 units of motor vehicles and fuel tanks;

42 units of special equipment.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Slovyansk and Bakhmut directions.