In Latvia, from 2025, all children will be taught in Latvian only

In Latvia, starting from the 2025-2026 school year, all children will study only in Latvian. This was announced on May 13 on TV24 by the Minister of Education and Science Anita Muizniece, quoted by Delfi.

The Minister said that in order for the Latvian transition to be successful, it is necessary to talk and explain, organize additional courses for teachers and purchase teaching aids for schools that work on programs for national minorities.

By May 24, ministries must approve amendments to regulations to make the transition to education only in the state language. The proposal of the Ministry of Education and Science stipulates that first students of 1st, 4th and 7th grades will switch to the state language curriculum, then students of 2nd, 5th, and 8th grades, and in 2025/2026 All children across the country will study in the state language this year.