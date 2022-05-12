Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki will be blocked in Latvia

In Latvia, the National Council on Electronic Media has decided to block Vkontakte, Odnoklassniki and My World (my.mail.ru). The platforms will be blocked next week.

This was reported by Delfi.

The decision was made because the platforms are owned and controlled by Yuri Kovalchuk and Volodymyr Kyrienko, and the EU has imposed sanctions on them in connection with the encroachment on Ukraineʼs territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.