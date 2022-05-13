The UNITED24 platform raised $ 25.8 million in the first week of operation. Almost the entire amount was received by the Ministry of Defense

UNITED24 Fundraising Platform reported for the first week of operation. Through it, the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine received $ 25,804,580. The amount was gathered during the period from 5 to 11 May.

$ 25,762,896.72 was transferred to the account of the Ministry of Defense (Defense and Demining Division);

$ 25,191.34 — to the account of the Ministry of Health (direction "Medical care");

$ 16,491.94 — to the account of the Ministry of Infrastructure (Reconstruction of Ukraine).

The report of the ministries will be published on May 19 on the website of the platform u24.gov.ua.

Another $ 735,673 was raised through the Ukraine House DC Foundation: $ 506,456 for Medical Care and $ 229,217 for Reconstruction of Ukraine.

$ 362,379 collected in cryptocurrency through the payment company Whitepay: $ 37,248 — for the direction of "Defense and Demining"; $ 319,872 for Medical Care, $ 5,259 for Reconstruction of Ukraine.

This money will be transferred to the accounts of the NBU in the near future.