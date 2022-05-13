As a result of the shelling of Kharkiv oblast, 5 Ukrainians were killed and three others were injured

Last night, the Russian army again fired on the Saltivka district in Kharkiv (three victims) and fired several missiles at Kharkiv airport (no casualties).

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

The occupiers fired at Dergachi the most. Two people were killed, and four were injured. Infrastructure was damaged: the humanitarian headquarters, the registry office, part of the clinic and the ambulance building were destroyed.

In addition, two people were injured in the shelling in Balaklia, three people were killed, and five were injured in the village of Shebelinka.

Syniehubov noted that the occupiers did not try to attack in the Kharkiv direction, but fighting continues in the Izium direction.

"Our Armed Forces hold their positions and repel enemy attacks," the head of the Oblast Military Administration stressed.