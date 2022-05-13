Curfew is being reduced in Kyiv. It will run from 23:00 until 05:00 on 15 May. Public transport will continue to operate from May 16, the mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klychko said.

From Monday, May 16, the subway will be open from 06:00 to 22:00, land public transport — from 06:00 to 22:30.

At the same time, Klychko called for observance of curfew rules and not to ignore air alarm signals, as the threat of missile attacks on Kyiv remains.