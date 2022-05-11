For the first time in the National Guard, the losses in the war were announced — 501 fighters were killed

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops, 501 servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine have died. 1,697 servicemen were injured.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the operational department of the National Guard headquarters Oleksiy Nadtochy.

He clarified that the National Guard participates in operations in Donetsk, Slobozhanskyi, Pivdennobuzkyi districts, and the eastern part of the Tavriya operational district. In addition, the National Guard is covering the border with Belarus.