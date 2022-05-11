The number of Russian soldiers killed in the war in Ukraine reached 26,350

The number of dead Russian servicemen in Ukraine since February 24 has already reached 26,350. The Ukrainians also destroyed 1,187 enemy tanks and 390 drones.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
In general, the enemy suffered the following losses:
- 26,350 servicemen were eliminated;
- 1,187 tanks;
- 2,856 combat armored vehicles;
- 528 artillery systems;
- 185 MLRS;
- 87 means of air defense;
- 199 aircraft;
- 160 helicopters;
- 390 UAV operational and tactical level;
- 94 cruise missiles;
- 12 ships/boats;
- 1,997 units of motor vehicles and tank trucks;
- 41 units of special equipment.