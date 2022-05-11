Russian troops destroyed 600 medical facilities in Ukraine with shells and missiles.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

101 hospitals were destroyed. They can no longer be restored. The occupiers also destroyed 450 pharmacies and shot or seized nearly 200 ambulances.

The Ministry of Health emphasizes that Russia ignores all norms and conventions of international law.

"Behind each of these figures is the life of a brave Ukrainian. The life of someone who did not arrive at the hospital on time, or who had nowhere to go, or those who were simply not missed by the Russian military, and they could not get the necessary medical care in time," the Ministry of Health said.