The WHO supported Ukraineʼs resolution on Russia. The closure of the office in Moscow will be considered

The World Health Organization (WHO) has supported a resolution submitted by Ukraine to close its office in Moscow.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

The document "Emergency situation in the field of health care in Ukraine and neighboring countries caused by Russian aggression" was approved by members of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe. 43 countries voted in favor. Only Russia, Belarus, and Tajikistan voted against it.

Members of the WHO Eurocommittee agreed to study the possibility of relocating the WHO European Office of Noncommunicable Diseases from Moscow to outside of Russia, suspend all activities in Russia, and include the issue of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which caused a health emergency, to the 75th World Health Assembly.