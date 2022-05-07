Ukraine asks the WHO to close the office for the prevention of noncommunicable diseases in Russia

Ukraine calls on the World Health Organization to close the Office for the Prevention of Noncommunicable Diseases in the Russian capital, the press service of the Ministry of Health reported.

It means the relocation of the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases outside Russia. Ukraine has already submitted the relevant request to the WHO Regional Office for Europe, 38 member states signed the document.

Minister Viktor Lyashko stated that Russia, which kills Ukrainians, cannot represent the organizationʼs office.

The draft resolution submitted to Ukraine calls for condemnation of Russiaʼs military actions, affecting the Ukrainian healthcare sector for three months now. In particular, the enemy continues to deliberately destroy hospitals and fire ambulance crews. Russia restricts citizensʼ access to essential medicines in the occupied territories and denies them medical care. Ukraine will also continue to insist on freezing Russiaʼs voting rights in the WHO and removing Russia from the organizationʼs Executive Committee.

All these issues will be considered at a special session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe, held on 10-11 May 2022.