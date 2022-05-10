Russia takes out not only grain but also food supplies from the occupied territories

The Russian occupiers are taking out stolen food supplies on a large scale from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

In Polohy, Zaporizhzhia oblast, grain and sunflower seeds in storage are being prepared for transportation to Russia. A convoy of Russian KAMAZs and DAFs loaded with grain has already left Enerhodar in the direction of Kamyanka Dniprovska under the protection of the military. The final destination of the column is occupied Crimea.