Russia takes out not only grain but also food supplies from the occupied territories

The Russian occupiers are taking out stolen food supplies on a large scale from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
In Polohy, Zaporizhzhia oblast, grain and sunflower seeds in storage are being prepared for transportation to Russia. A convoy of Russian KAMAZs and DAFs loaded with grain has already left Enerhodar in the direction of Kamyanka Dniprovska under the protection of the military. The final destination of the column is occupied Crimea.
Also, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate, in the village of Volokhiv Yar, Kharkiv oblast, collaborators are helping the occupiers to export grain from hangars. Grain trucks are sent to the Russian border.
In addition, 1,500 tons of grain have already been exported from Mala Lepetykha in Kherson oblast to the occupied Crimea.
Much of the grain stolen from Ukraine is on dry cargo ships under the Russian flag in the Mediterranean.
"The most likely country of destination is Syria. From there, grain can be smuggled to other countries in the Middle East," the Main Intelligence Directorate reports.
In addition to grain, the occupiers take out to Crimea significant quantities of vegetables stolen in Ukraine — beets, potatoes, and cabbage.
- Since the beginning of the war, Russian invaders have stolen a total of 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied regions of Ukraine. This is a third of the volumes stored in these areas.