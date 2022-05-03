Ministry of Agrarian Policy: Russians exported 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied territories

Since the beginning of the war, Russian invaders have stolen a total of 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied regions of Ukraine. This is a third of the volumes stored in these areas.

This was stated by First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky.

According to him, this could deprive Ukrainians of food in the occupied regions and threaten them with famine. "There were about 1.3 million tons of grain in the currently temporarily occupied territories. These are not some strategic reserves, but what is needed to ensure daily food security, ie food for Ukrainians, as well as the sowing of spring crops. And we confirm the facts of grain selection in each of the occupied oblasts: Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson," Vysotsky stressed.

According to him, the Russian occupiers exported about 100,000 tons of grain from each of these oblasts. "Such behavior is alarming. After all, a similar situation may be with the new harvest. As a result, there may be a physical shortage of food for Ukrainians in these areas, and this is a threat of famine," the deputy minister concluded.